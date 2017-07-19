FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Electrolux Q2 profit tops forecast, lifts view on N.America market
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Physicians facing tough choices
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
Reuters Investigates
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
Money
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
July 19, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 2 hours ago

Electrolux Q2 profit tops forecast, lifts view on N.America market

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Home appliance maker Electrolux reported a bigger than expected rise in second-quarter operating earnings on Wednesday and lifted its market forecast for North America.

The company said operating earnings rose to 1.94 billion Swedish crowns from a year-ago 1.56 billion to come in ahead of a mean forecast of 1.73 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The rival of U.S. Whirlpool Corp raised its forecast for market demand in North America, saying it now expected it to grow 3-4 percent this year versus 2-3 percent previously.

Electrolux repeated its 1 percent market growth outlook for Europe. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.