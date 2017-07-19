Electrolux Q2 profit tops forecast, lifts view on N.America market

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Home appliance maker Electrolux reported a bigger than expected rise in second-quarter operating earnings on Wednesday and lifted its market forecast for North America.

The company said operating earnings rose to 1.94 billion Swedish crowns from a year-ago 1.56 billion to come in ahead of a mean forecast of 1.73 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The rival of U.S. Whirlpool Corp raised its forecast for market demand in North America, saying it now expected it to grow 3-4 percent this year versus 2-3 percent previously.

Electrolux repeated its 1 percent market growth outlook for Europe. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)