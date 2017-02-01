FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Electrolux reports Q4 profit in line with forecasts
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 7:11 AM / 8 months ago

Electrolux reports Q4 profit in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Home appliance maker Electrolux reported a fourth-quarter profit within market expectations on Wednesday and said it continued to expect market demand in North America to grow between 2-3 percent this year.

The Swedish rival of U.S. Whirlpool Corp said operating earnings rose to 1.62 billion Swedish crowns ($184.98 million)from a year-ago 202 million loss - roughly in line with a mean forecast of 1.67 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.7579 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Alistair Scrutton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.