Electrolux Q4 core profit just above forecast

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Global home appliances maker Electrolux posted a slightly bigger than expected rise in fourth quarter core earnings on Wednesday, boosted by cost cuts, and forecast growing demand in both Europe and North America this year.

Electrolux, vying for market leadership with U.S. Whirlpool and China’s Haier, said adjusted operating earnings rose to 1.47 billion crowns ($179.5 million) from a year-ago 1.22 billion, just topping a mean forecast of 1.43 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.1875 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)