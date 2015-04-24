FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Electrolux Q1 profit tops forecast, stands by market outlook
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 24, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

Electrolux Q1 profit tops forecast, stands by market outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 24 (Reuters) - Home appliances maker Electrolux reported a smaller than expected slide in first quarter earnings and stood by its forecast for growth in white goods markets on both sides of the North Atlantic this year.

The company, battling for market leadership with U.S. Whirlpool and Korean LG Electronics, said operating earnings fell to 516 million crowns ($59.7 million) from a year-ago 731 million, above a mean forecast of 375 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The Swedish company had already warned earlier this month it would slump to a loss in its North American arm, mainly related to mounting costs to adapt product lines in the face of new energy requirements. ($1 = 8.6425 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.