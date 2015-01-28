BRIEF-Electrolux raises 2015 European market outlook

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Electrolux
* Electrolux president and ceo keith mcloughlin’s comments on the results for the fourth quarter 2014.
* Says we expect total european market to grow by 1-2 percent in 2015
* Says development in russia is very uncertain
* Says for 2015, we expect continued market growth in north america in range of 3-5 percent
* Says market environment in latin america remains challenging
* Says demand in latin america appears to be stabilizing although there is a high degree of uncertainty
* Says we expect continued impact from new energy standards transition process also in first half of 2015