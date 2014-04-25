FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Electrolux CEO says little impact from Ukraine, Russia business good
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 25, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

Electrolux CEO says little impact from Ukraine, Russia business good

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 25 (Reuters) - Electrolux has seen only a limited impact from the crisis in Ukraine and the company’s business in Russia remains good, CEO Keith McLoughlin said on Friday.

McLoughlin said the border between the two countries had been closed for one day meaning deliveries to Russia from the Electrolux plant in Ukraine could not get through, but then the block was lifted.

“Really it has had very limited impact on the business overall,” McLoughlin told Reuters.

“Business is continuing as usual, from sourcing or producing in Ukraine and supplying Russia. Our business in Russia is actually good.”

Earlier Electrolux posted first quarter adjusted operating earnings above expectations. (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.