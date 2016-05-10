FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Electronic Arts profit, revenue beat estimates
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 10, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

Electronic Arts profit, revenue beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc , known for titles such as “FIFA” and “Battlefield”, reported quarterly revenue and profit above estimates, driven in part by its “Star Wars Battlefront” game.

Adjusted revenue rose 3 percent to $924 million for the quarter ended March 31.

On an adjusted basis, EA earned 50 cents per share. Analysts expected a profit of 42 cents per share and revenue of $888.8 million.

The company said its “Star Wars Battlefront” game, which was launched in November, sold more than 14 million units for the year ended March 31.

In the fourth quarter, EA released three games - “Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2”, martial arts game “EA Sports UFC 2” and its indie game “Unravel”. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

