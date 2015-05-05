FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Video game publisher Electronic Arts' revenue rises 5.5 pct
May 5, 2015

Video game publisher Electronic Arts' revenue rises 5.5 pct

May 5 (Reuters) - Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc , known for titles such as “FIFA” and “Madden NFL”, posted a 5.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by growth in its digital business, which includes software distributed through direct downloads.

The company also announced a new buyback program of up to $1 billion of common stock.

EA’s net income rose to $395 million, or $1.19 per share, for the fourth quarter ended March 31, from $367 million, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Electronic Arts earned 39 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $1.19 billion from $1.12 billion. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

