FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Electronic Arts names former Levis CFO as finance chief
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

Electronic Arts names former Levis CFO as finance chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Video games publisher Electronic Arts Inc said it named former Levi Strauss & Co Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen as its finance head.

Jorgensen replaces Eric Brown, who had left Electronic Arts in February to join video conferencing company Polycom Inc .

Jorgensen, who will start as CFO in early September, had been Levi’s CFO since July 2009 and Yahoo Inc’s CFO before that.

A Stanford University graduate, Jorgensen has also served as chief operating officer at Thomas Weisel Partners, an investment firm that he co-founded in 1998.

EA, which has struggled to get its game “Star Wars: The Old Republic” off the ground since its launch in December, recently said it plans to offer a big part of the online game for free.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.