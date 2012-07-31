Electronic Arts names former Levis CFO as finance chief

July 31 (Reuters) - Video games publisher Electronic Arts Inc said it named former Levi Strauss & Co Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen as its finance head.

Jorgensen replaces Eric Brown, who had left Electronic Arts in February to join video conferencing company Polycom Inc .

Jorgensen, who will start as CFO in early September, had been Levi’s CFO since July 2009 and Yahoo Inc’s CFO before that.

A Stanford University graduate, Jorgensen has also served as chief operating officer at Thomas Weisel Partners, an investment firm that he co-founded in 1998.

EA, which has struggled to get its game “Star Wars: The Old Republic” off the ground since its launch in December, recently said it plans to offer a big part of the online game for free.