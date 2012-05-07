FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EA's revenue beats Street
May 7, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 5 years

EA's revenue beats Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc reported higher sales and profit in the fourth quarter, driven by sales of its futuristic game “Mass Effect 3.”

The company posted total revenue of $1.37 billion, compared with $1.09 billion a year ago for the three months ended March 31. Its net income rose to $400 million, or $1.20 per share, compared with $151 million, or 45 cents per share a year ago.

Adjusted for the deferral of digital revenue and other items, the company said profit fell 33 percent to $56 million, or 17 cents per share. Adjusted revenue fell 2 percent to $977 million, which beat analyst estimates of $957.85 million, according to Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it had 1.3 million active subscribers of “Star Wars: The Old Republic,” down 1.7 million from a quarter ago.

