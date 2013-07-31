FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-NCAA athletes prevail in lawsuit over EA video games
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2013 / 4:05 PM / 4 years ago

Ex-NCAA athletes prevail in lawsuit over EA video games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - A divided U.S. federal appeals court has ruled against Electronic Arts Inc in a lawsuit by former collegiate athletes who accuse the company of using their images in video games without permission.

By a 2-1 vote, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said EA had no First Amendment defense against former football and basketball players, including onetime Arizona State University quarterback Samuel Keller, over the use of their images in its NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball video games.

The majority said EA “literally recreates Keller in the very setting in which he has achieved renown,” and therefore violated his right of publicity.

In a separate decision, the 9th Circuit upheld the dismissal of Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown’s lawsuit against EA over the use of his likeness in its Madden NFL video game.

It said Brown’s likeness was “artistically relevant” to that game, and that there was no showing that EA explicitly misled consumers about his involvement with the game.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.