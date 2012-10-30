FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Electronic Arts Q3 forecast disappoints as "Medal" lags
October 30, 2012 / 10:07 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Electronic Arts Q3 forecast disappoints as "Medal" lags

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Malathi Nayak

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc forecast third-quarter earnings below Wall Street targets on Tuesday after its “Medal of Honor: Warfighter” title fell short of expectations for a crowded holiday season.

The company reported fiscal second-quarter earnings - excluding certain items - of 15 cents per share, beating the Street view of 11 cents per share as cost cuts took effect.

But it forecast third-quarter earnings in the range of 50 cents to 60 cents, lower than the Street’s view of 71 cents, according to Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Our Q3 looks soft mostly due to ‘Medal of Honor,'” CEO John Riccitiello said on a call with analysts.

For the three months ended Sept. 30, the company posted revenue of $711 million, compared with $715 million a year ago. It reported a net loss of $381 million, or $1.21 cents per share, compared with $340 million, or $1.03 per share a year ago.

Adjusted revenue rose about 5 percent, to $1.08 billion, from a year ago. That was in line with analyst estimates, according to Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S. ((Malathi.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com)(415-677-2538)(@MalathiNayak )

