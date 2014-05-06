FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EA sets aside $750 mln in buybacks after sales beat targets, stock soars
May 6, 2014 / 8:47 PM / 3 years ago

EA sets aside $750 mln in buybacks after sales beat targets, stock soars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc posted higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and said on Tuesday it will set aside $750 million for a new share repurchase program, sending its shares more than 15 percent higher.

The games publisher recorded non-GAAP net revenue of $914 million in its fiscal fourth quarter, down from $1.04 billion a year ago but better than the $812.4 million that Wall Street had expected.

Its shares surged to $32.25 after hours, from a close of $28.05 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese)

