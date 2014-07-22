Electronic Arts revenue and profit rises in 1st quarter

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22 (Reuters) - Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc reported higher revenue and profit for the first quarter, driven by robust sales of its “Titanfall” game, digital sales and cost control.

For the three months ended June 30, the company posted non-GAAP revenue of $775 million, compared with $495 million a year ago. Non-GAAP net income rose to $61 million, or 19 cents per share, from a loss of $121 million, or 40 cents per share, a year ago. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak. Editing by Andre Grenon)