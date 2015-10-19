FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Wex to acquire Electronic Funds Source for $1.1 bln
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 19, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Wex to acquire Electronic Funds Source for $1.1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Payment technology company Wex Inc said it would acquire Electronic Funds Source LLC (EFS), a provider of fleet cards to transportation companies, for about $1.1 billion in cash.

Wex will also issue four million shares to investment funds affiliated with EFS’s current owner, private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC, making them its largest shareholder.

South Portland, Maine-based Wex said the deal will diversify its earnings, while cutting its exposure to fuel price sensitivity.

The deal, subject to regulatory approvals, will immediately add to earnings and help the company save about $25 million over three years, Wex said.

Jim Neary, Warburg Pincus’ managing director and member of its executive management group, will join Wex’s board, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.