CORRECTED-Sweden's Elekta posts surprise Q1 operating loss

(Corrects 1st and 6th paras to show the outlook was lowered)

STOCKHOLM, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Medical technology group Elekta posted a surprise operating loss in the fiscal first quarter on Thursday and lowered its outlook slightly for the fiscal year 2014/2015.

The company made an adjusted EBITA loss of 38 million Swedish crowns ($6.87 million) in the May-July period compared to a profit of 148 million a year ago and a mean profit forecast of 185 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Elekta said in the report that growth was slower than expected in mature markets, especially in the United States.

“North America had a weak quarter mainly due to delays in planned software installations. Software revenues are expected to recover during this fiscal year,” Elekta said.

Order bookings rose by 12 percent to 2.34 billion crowns from a year-ago 2.03 billions and the expected 2.26 billion.

Elekta expects net sales to grow by 7 to 9 percent in local currency for the fiscal year 2014/15 and currently sees 2014/15 finishing in the lower part of the range.

EBITA is expected to grow by approximately 10 percent in local currencies compared with last year. The previous forecast was for EBITA to grow by 10 percent or more in local currencies compared with last year.