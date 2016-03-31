FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elekta inks 8-year deal with GenesisCare for more than $100 mln
March 31, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

Elekta inks 8-year deal with GenesisCare for more than $100 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 31 (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology group Elekta said on Thursday it had signed an eight-year partnership deal worth more than $100 million with Australian radiotherapy firm GenesisCare.

Elekta said in a statement it would book no part of the agreement in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The deal includes the acquisition of solutions across Elekta’s portfolio, and the company expects GenesisCare to order its new MRI-guided linear accelerator when it becomes available on the market in 2017. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

