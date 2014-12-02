FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elekta faces law suit, says will defend against claims
December 2, 2014 / 8:00 PM / 3 years ago

Elekta faces law suit, says will defend against claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Elekta said on Tuesday humediQ GmbH had initiated legal proceedings against the Swedish medical technology group, claiming damages of about 16 million euros.

Elekta said in a statement the dispute related to an 2011 agreement for exclusive supply of patient identification product Identify under the Elekta label.

“Recently, a dispute arose between Elekta and humediQ relating to certain terms of the agreement,” the company said.

“Elekta believes that the claims have no merit and intends to defend them vigorously and assert counterclaims against humediQ,” it added. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; editing by Niklas Pollard)

