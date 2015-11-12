Elekta staff arrested in Italy in contract rigging probe

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Four senior employees of Swedish medical technology group Elekta have been placed under house arrest in Italy over an investigation into alleged contract rigging and criminal association, the Milan prosecutors’ office said on Thursday.

Elekta, which makes equipment for cancer treatment, was not immediately available for comment.

As well as the four managers under house arrest, 22 other people were placed under investigation, the prosecutors’ office said, and Elekta SpA, the Italian arm of the Swedish group, is also being investigated.