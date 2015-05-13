UPDATE 2-Elekta shares hammered after full-year profit slide

* Preliminary full-year sales down 8 pct

* Forecast in March was for a 4 pct rise

* Preliminiary full-year earnings 1.4 bln crowns

* Forecast in March was 6 pct rise from 2.2 bln last year

* Shares fall as much as 27 pct (Updates with share price)

By Johannes Hellstrom and Anna Ringstrom

STOCKHOLM, May 13 (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology firm Elekta fired its chief executive after the company’s preliminary full-year results fell significantly short of forecasts given as recently as March.

Shares in Elekta plunged as much as 27 percent after it said on Wednesday that earnings before interest, tax, amortisation (EBITA) and non-recurring items for the year to the end of April would be about 1.4 billion crowns ($168.6 million).

In March, the maker of equipment used in cancer treatments forecast that EBITA before non-recurring items and at constant exchange rates would rise about 6 percent from 2.2 billion last year. The consensus forecast for earnings was 2.3 billion.

“Basically, management lost track of the ball,” Elekta Chairman Laurent Leksell told a conference call on Wednesday.

Leksell said the board decided to change the chief executive as soon as it saw the preliminary figures on Tuesday.

The company said earnings would fall short mainly because large expected U.S. orders did not close and also because deliveries, especially in emerging markets, had been hit by war, civil unrest, market conditions and political developments.

“There are several failures here,” said Swedbank analyst Johan Unnerus. “It is of course not good that they recruit a CEO that resigns this quick. This also signals that they haven’t been able to read their own market and customers.”

Elekta, which has posted profit below expectations throughout the year and has already cut its forecasts several times, said it had cancelled about 700 million crowns of orders.

“This is related to projects in North America where hospital consolidation has led to order cancellations, as well as projects in Latin America and India ... primarily due to customers’ financing difficulties,” Elekta said in a statement.

The Swedish company, which competes with Varian Medical Systems, said on its website that analysts polled by SME Direkt had on average forecast an EBITA before non-recurring items of 2.3 billion crowns.

Elekta, which is due to publish its full earnings report on June 2, said company veteran Tomas Puusepp would take on the role of chief executive, replacing Niklas Savander.

It said full-year preliminary sales fell 8 percent at constant exchange rates. As late as March it had predicted a 4 percent sales rise on expectations of a strong fourth quarter.

The company also said preliminary full-year order bookings fell 13 percent at constant exchange rates.