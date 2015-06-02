FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden's Elekta cuts dividend, sees sales drop in H1 2015/16
#Healthcare
June 2, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Sweden's Elekta cuts dividend, sees sales drop in H1 2015/16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 2 (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology firm Elekta said on Tuesday it saw lower sales in the first half of the new fiscal year as it published weak full-year results following a profit warning in May.

Elekta, a maker of equipment used in cancer treatments, warned in May its results would come in far below forecast, which led to its chief executive being fired.

“We expect negative growth in net sales to continue during the first half of 2015/16, while growth is expected to return during the second half of 2015/16,” Elekta said in a statement.

Elekta cut its dividend to 0.50 crowns per share, far below the median forecast of 2.00 crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The firm, which posted full-year earnings before interest, tax and amortisation before non-recurring items of 1.3 billion Swedish crowns ($152 million), said it had initiated a comprehensive action program targeting return to growth, improved profitability, reduced costs and a continued focus on cash flow.

In its profit warning, Elekta had forecast an EBITA before non-recurring items of 1.4 billion crowns.

$1 = 8.5770 Swedish crowns Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Sven Nordenstam

