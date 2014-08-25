FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elekta to acquire Polish distributor RTA
#Healthcare
August 25, 2014 / 5:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Elekta to acquire Polish distributor RTA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Elekta : * Announces intention to acquire RTA, a leading distributor in Poland * Says acquiring RTA is expected to add approximately 0.3 percent to elekta’s

revenues on an annual basis * Says once approved, the transaction is expected to be EPS accretive on an

annual basis * Says once the agreement has been signed and approved, a three-year earn out

component between seller and Elekta is expected * RTA distributes radiation therapy technologies * Says with the incidence of cancer in Poland expected to increase by almost 19 percent between 2012 and 2025, the need for treatment equipment will escalate accordingly * Closing will take place in January 2015. RTA will then change its name to Elekta and will be a wholly-owned subsidiary. Link to press release:

