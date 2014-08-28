FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Elekta lowers full-year forecast for EBITA growth to around 10 pct
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 28, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Elekta lowers full-year forecast for EBITA growth to around 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Elekta : * Says net sales is expected to grow by 7-9 percent in local currency for the

fiscal year 2014/15. * Says EBITA is expected to grow by approximately 10 percent (changed from ”10

percent or more”) in local currency for the fiscal year 2014/15 * Says sales growth for 2014/15 is currently expected to finish in the lower

range of the interval * Says due to macroeconomic and geopolitical circumstances there are increased risks in the full year plan Link to press release: here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.