Sept 1 (Reuters) - Elekta : * Enhanced collaboration with toshiba strengthens elekta's position in Japan * In an agreement signed today in Tokyo, Elekta Japan will grant Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (TMSC) wider distribution rights regarding linear accelerator (linac) sales * The agreement also includes the intention to develop the Elekta Support Center, a centralized customer support center with a single point of contact for all Elekta linac users in Japan Link to press release: here