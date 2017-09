STOCKHOLM, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Elekta Publ Ab :

* Elekta’s clarity soft tissue visualization system cleared for use for cancer patients in china

* Men with prostate cancer will be the first group of patients in China to benefit from the recent clearance of Elekta’s (EKTA-B.ST) Clarity soft tissue visualization system by the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA).

