UPDATE 1-Mexico's Elektra posts huge loss on swap

* Has 27.5 billion peso loss on financial instruments

* Revenue rises 43 percent to just over 17 bln pesos

By Elinor Comlay

MEXICO CITY, July 24 (Reuters) - Retailer and bank Elektra reported a 19.2 billion peso ($1.4 billion) second-quarter loss on Tuesday after concerns about its position in Mexico’s main stock index sparked massive damage to a derivatives position.

The company, owned by retail and broadcast mogul Ricardo Salinas, reported a 27.5 billion peso loss on the valuation of its financial instruments for the quarter. The company reported a nearly 4 billion peso profit on those instruments in the same quarter last year.

Elektra has been using a derivatives instrument known as an equity swap to cash in on its rising share price, but the swap had the opposite effect this past quarter when the shares fell steeply.

The losses were triggered when Mexico’s stock exchange said it would change the methodology for its IPC stock index in a way that would reduce the company’s weighting in the benchmark, or even remove it altogether.

Investors dumped shares in the company and Elektra is suing the stock exchange for damages because of the decline in its share price.

The company had warned in an annex to its first-quarter filing that the “remote” chance of a 50 percent drop in its share price to 602.86 pesos would cause a loss of 24.7 billion pesos on its equity swap position.

Its share price tumbled even lower last quarter, sinking to 408.79 pesos on June 18. The company said on June 19 it unwound some of its equity swap positions.

LAWSUIT

Mexico’s stock exchange announced earlier this month that it received a lawsuit from Elektra seeking unspecified damages because of the planned change.

The judge in the case has suspended the index methodology change, which was due to come into effect in September.

Mexico’s stock exchange, which reported second-quarter results last Wednesday, said in its results statement that it is analyzing the case with lawyers and cannot make any further comment.

Elektra said in its results statement that the case is still at an early stage and it cannot predict the outcome.

Elektra said second-quarter revenue rose 43 percent to 17.046 billion pesos from 11.897 billion pesos in the year-ago period as revenue at its Banco Azteca operation surged 64 percent.

Its shares ended Tuesday down 0.39 percent at 606.02 pesos.