FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Spain's Iberdrola eyes merger of Brazilian units - report
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2017 / 1:47 PM / 4 months ago

Spain's Iberdrola eyes merger of Brazilian units - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 18 (Reuters) - Spanish power utility Iberdrola is considering merging the operations of two Brazilian companies in which it is a major shareholder and eventually offer shares of the combined companies, newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo said on Tuesday.

Neoenergia SA, in which Iberdrola shares control with two government-led investors, and Elektro Redes SA , almost fully owned by the Spanish firm, have kicked off the merger talks a few weeks ago, O Estado said, citing unidentified sources with knowledge of the talks.

The merger could pose an opportunity for Brazil's state-controlled bank Banco do Brasil SA and its employee pension fund Previ to sell their stakes in Neoenergia, which is Brazil's largest private power distributor, the paper said.

Spokespeople to Neoenergia and Elektro did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comments to Reuters. O Estado said the companies had no comment. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernard Orr)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.