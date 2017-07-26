FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Body at Brazil regulator recommends approval of Neoenergia deal
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 5:03 PM / 2 hours ago

Body at Brazil regulator recommends approval of Neoenergia deal

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - A report from a technical body at Brazil's power sector regulator Aneel published on Wednesday recommends the approval of Elektro Redes SA's takeover by Neoenergia SA, a deal announced in June.

The deal should be analyzed soon by Aneel's board, the last regulatory step needed before shareholders led by Spain's Iberdrola SA can proceed with an initial public offering of Neoenergia shares, expected for September. The company plans a dual listing that could value Neoenergia at $11 billion, Reuters published on July 14. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.