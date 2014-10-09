BRIEF-Elektrobit Inc entered into settlement with Internal Revenue Service

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Elektrobit Oyj :

* Says subsidiary Elektrobit Inc entered into settlement with Internal Revenue Service (IRS) concerning tax treatment of impairment of receivables from TerreStar companies

* Says parties have now accepted proposal wherein one half of $13.3 million impairment booked in 2010, i.e. $6.6 million is deductible in 2010 taxation

* Says according to the proposal another half is allowed for tax year ended Dec. 31, 2011 and/or subsequent years

* Says as a result from approval of proposal Elektrobit Inc. will pay IRS $1.4 million taxes including interests for fiscal year 2010

* Says at same time will submit a carryback claim of $1.3 million for fiscal year 2011

* Says payment to IRS will happen in Q4 2014 and carryback refund is estimated to be received at latest by end of 2015

* Says Elektrobit Inc. received on Aug. 28, 2014 cash payment of $1.1 million (0.9 million euros as per exchange rate of Oct. 8, 2014) as full and final satisfaction of its claim against TerreStar Networks Inc.

* Says Elektrobit Corporation (EB) will reverse remaining 0.3 million euros provision made for legal and consulting costs

* Says reversal of provision and 0.9 million euros settlement payment will have together about 1.2 million euros non-recurring positive effect on EB’s Q3 2014 operating result

* Says above mentioned non-recurring items do not have effect on EB's financial outlook for 2014