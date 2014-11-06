FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elektrobit to rationalize operations in the Wireless Business Segment in Finland
#Software
November 6, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Elektrobit to rationalize operations in the Wireless Business Segment in Finland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Elektrobit Oyj

* Elektrobit (EB) plans to rationalize its operations in the Wireless Business Segment in Finland

* Targets annual cost savings of about 1 million euros

* Says will centralize some of its operations more in Oulu and focus roles of its offices in Finland

* Sees cost savings to cause non-recurring costs of about 0.4 million euros that will weaken operating result of last quarter 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

