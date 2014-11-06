BRIEF-Elektrobit Q3 revenue up to EUR 52.5 million

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Elektrobit Oyj

* Q3 revenue 52.5 million euros versus 45.7 million euros

* Q3 operating income 4.6 million euros versus 1.0 million euros

* Says net sales growth rate in 2014 is expected to be slower than in previous year (net sales growth 14.6 percent, 2013)

* Says expects that 2014 net sales and operating result will grow from previous year (net sales of 199.3 million euros and operating profit of 8.1 million euros in 2013)

* Says operating profit in second half of year is expected to be higher than in first half (operating profit of 5.0 million euros in first half of 2014)