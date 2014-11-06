FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elektrobit Q3 revenue up to EUR 52.5 million
#Credit Markets
November 6, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Elektrobit Q3 revenue up to EUR 52.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Elektrobit Oyj

* Q3 revenue 52.5 million euros versus 45.7 million euros

* Q3 operating income 4.6 million euros versus 1.0 million euros

* Says net sales growth rate in 2014 is expected to be slower than in previous year (net sales growth 14.6 percent, 2013)

* Says expects that 2014 net sales and operating result will grow from previous year (net sales of 199.3 million euros and operating profit of 8.1 million euros in 2013)

* Says operating profit in second half of year is expected to be higher than in first half (operating profit of 5.0 million euros in first half of 2014) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

