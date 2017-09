Jan 30 (Reuters) - Elektromont SA :

* Its 1.4 million zlotys ($376,700) net offer chosen by Skanska SA for delivery of electric installations to Faist Chemtec Sp. z o.o. factory

* Skanska SA is an unit of Skanska AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7165 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)