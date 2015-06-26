FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Element Financial close to GE fleet asset purchase- sources
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 26, 2015 / 10:06 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's Element Financial close to GE fleet asset purchase- sources

Euan Rocha, John Tilak, Lewis Krauskopf

2 Min Read

TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s Element Financial is close to buying a large chunk of General Electric Co’s vehicle fleet-management business in a deal that could be sealed as early as the end of June, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

GE has said the business includes $9 billion in assets. The sale would be part of a plan it unveiled in April to divest about $200 billion in GE Capital assets as it moves away from finance and focuses on manufacturing of industrial equipment.

The sources said Element is poised to acquire a good piece of the vehicle fleet-management business, with a smaller portion being taken by another party. The business helps to finance and manage the vehicles of companies that own vast fleets for sales staff, technicians and others that are always on the move.

The sources said Element is mainly interested in the North American portion of GE’s fleet-management unit.

GE’s private-equity lending portfolio was scooped up by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board earlier in June for $12 billion.

GE and Element Financial declined to comment. (Reporting by Euan Rocha, John Tilak and Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.