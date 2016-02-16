FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Equipment financing company Element Financial to split into two
#Market News
February 16, 2016 / 12:56 PM / 2 years ago

Equipment financing company Element Financial to split into two

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Equipment financing company Element Financial Corp said it will split into two publicly traded companies, after a strategic review.

Element Fleet Management will operate company’s fleet management operations, while Element Commercial Asset Management will include the company’s commercial and vendor financing business, the company said on Tuesday.

Toronto-based Element Financial had said in October that it planned to sell its financing operations to focus on its fleet management business. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

