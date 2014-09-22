Mexico Slim's cement maker Elementia plans IPO

MEXICO CITY, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Elementia, a construction conglomerate partly owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, will launch an initial public offering, according to a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

The size of the issue is yet to be determined, according to the filing late on Friday.

The company is holding a media conference on Monday in Mexico City to discuss Friday’s announcement that Elementia will buy the stake held by France’s Lafarge in their jointly owned cement maker in Mexico.