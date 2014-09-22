FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico Slim's cement maker Elementia plans IPO
September 22, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico Slim's cement maker Elementia plans IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Elementia, a construction conglomerate partly owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, will launch an initial public offering, according to a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

The size of the issue is yet to be determined, according to the filing late on Friday.

The company is holding a media conference on Monday in Mexico City to discuss Friday’s announcement that Elementia will buy the stake held by France’s Lafarge in their jointly owned cement maker in Mexico.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle

