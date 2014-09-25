FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Elementia seeks to raise $350 mln to $400 mln in IPO
September 25, 2014 / 5:57 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Elementia seeks to raise $350 mln to $400 mln in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Elementia, a construction holding company partly owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, seeks to raise between $350 million to $400 million in its October initial public offering, the chief of its Cementos Fortaleza subsidiary said on Thursday.

The IPO is due to take place in a few weeks, Cementos Fortaleza Chief Executive Antonio Taracena told local television station El Financiero.

Earlier this month, Elementia agreed to buy out the 47 percent stake in Cementos Fortaleza owned by Lafarge for $225 million in cash, giving it complete control of the company. (Reporting by Christine Murray)

