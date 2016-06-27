Chemicals maker Elementis names BP exec as CFO-designate

June 27 (Reuters) - Speciality chemicals maker Elementis Plc said it appointed Ralph Hewins, a senior BP Plc executive, as CFO-designate to succeed Brian Taylorson.

Hewins, 53, has been chief financial officer at oil major BP’s lubricants unit since 2010.

The announcement comes a week after Elementis warned on profit, saying earnings per share for this year would be below the range of market expectations.

Elementis said in May that Taylorson would step down “sometime over next year”. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)