FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Elementis profit surges, sees strong 2012
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 28, 2012 / 8:31 AM / in 6 years

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Elementis profit surges, sees strong 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* FY pretax profit $134.5 mln vs $96 mln last yr

* Sales up 9 pct to $760.5 mln

* Raises final dividend to $0.046 per share

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chemicals group Elementis’ raised its full-year dividend as its adjusted pretax profit rose by over a third, helped by a growth across its segments.

The company reported its highest-ever earnings and said it started 2012 on a firm footing despite prevailing economic uncertainties in Europe.

Elementis sees its specialty products division -- which provides additives to the architectural and industrial coatings, personal care and oilfield drilling markets -- to be a key area for acquisitions.

The firm raised its final dividend by more than 79 percent to 4.66 cents, taking the total dividend to 7 cents per share.

January-December adjusted pretax profit rose to $134.5 million from $96 million last year. Revenue for the year rose by 9 percent to $760.5 million.

Elementis shares, which have gained 21 percent since the beginning of the year, were trading slightly lower at 164.06 pence on Tuesday morning on the London Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.