CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Elementis profit surges, sees strong 2012

* FY pretax profit $134.5 mln vs $96 mln last yr

* Sales up 9 pct to $760.5 mln

* Raises final dividend to $0.046 per share

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chemicals group Elementis’ raised its full-year dividend as its adjusted pretax profit rose by over a third, helped by a growth across its segments.

The company reported its highest-ever earnings and said it started 2012 on a firm footing despite prevailing economic uncertainties in Europe.

Elementis sees its specialty products division -- which provides additives to the architectural and industrial coatings, personal care and oilfield drilling markets -- to be a key area for acquisitions.

The firm raised its final dividend by more than 79 percent to 4.66 cents, taking the total dividend to 7 cents per share.

January-December adjusted pretax profit rose to $134.5 million from $96 million last year. Revenue for the year rose by 9 percent to $760.5 million.

Elementis shares, which have gained 21 percent since the beginning of the year, were trading slightly lower at 164.06 pence on Tuesday morning on the London Stock Exchange.