July 30 (Reuters) - Specialty chemical maker Elementis Plc reported a 10 percent fall in pretax profit for the first half, hurt by maintenance shutdown at its chromium division.

Pretax profit fell to $67.5 million for six months ended June 30 from $75.1 million a year earlier. Revenue fell 3 percent to $388.2 million

Analyst on average expected the company to report pretax profit of $70.1 million and revenue of $412.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.