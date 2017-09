Feb 24 (Reuters) - Chemicals-maker Elementis Plc said full-year pretax profit rose 4 pct, helped by strength in its core specialty products division.

Elementis said pretax profit for the year ended Dec. 31 rose to $141.9 million from $136.0 million a year earlier.

Sales for the year rose to $790.4 million compared with $776.8 million a year earlier. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)