(Corrects third bullet to clarify $8 million refers to FY12 revenue from a contract, and is not the company’s full-year forecast)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Aug 1 (Reuters) - Elephant Talk Communications : * Reports second-quarter financial results * Q2 revenue fell 9.1 percent to $7.1 million * Sees FY 2012 revenue about $8 million from a contract with a German MVNO