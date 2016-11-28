Brazil Eletrobras receives at least one bid for Celg-D distributor

SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's Mines and Energy Minister Fernando Coelho Filho said on Monday that the state-controlled electric energy company Eletrobras received at least one bid for its Celg-D distribution company that it is selling.

The minister also said that President Michel Temer would sign the bill into law on Tuesday that will free the state-run oil company Petrobras from its obligation to be operator in all subsalt oil and gas exploration areas, which has stretched its resources. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)