9 months ago
Brazil Eletrobras receives at least one bid for Celg-D distributor
#Market News
November 28, 2016 / 1:15 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil Eletrobras receives at least one bid for Celg-D distributor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's Mines and Energy Minister Fernando Coelho Filho said on Monday that the state-controlled electric energy company Eletrobras received at least one bid for its Celg-D distribution company that it is selling.

The minister also said that President Michel Temer would sign the bill into law on Tuesday that will free the state-run oil company Petrobras from its obligation to be operator in all subsalt oil and gas exploration areas, which has stretched its resources. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
