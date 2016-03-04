FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Eletrobras to postpone sale of Celg-D, says expert
March 4, 2016 / 7:50 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Eletrobras to postpone sale of Celg-D, says expert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run electricity holding Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA will have to postpone the auction to sell power distribution company Celg-D due to legal requirements, a power sector expert told Reuters on Friday.

Eletrobras, as the holding is known, had scheduled the sale of Celg-D for March 31 at an auction at BM&FBovespa stock exchange. The sale could bring much-needed cash to the battered state-controlled company.

But Brazilian legislation requires companies linked to the public administration to publish a notice of the auction at least 30 days prior to the sale, said Julião Coelho, a specialized lawyer who advises power sector companies.

Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chris Reese

