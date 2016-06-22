FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil asks CPFL CEO to lead Eletrobras -paper
June 22, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

Brazil asks CPFL CEO to lead Eletrobras -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's Energy Ministry has asked Wilson Ferreira Jr., the outgoing chief executive officer of CPFL Energia SA, to become CEO of state-run energy company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, or Eletrobras, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Wednesday.

An Energy Ministry spokeswoman declined to comment, and Ferreira could not immediately be reached.

Ferreira will step down in July as CEO of CPFL, Brazil's largest non-government power holding company, after 18 years at the helm. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

