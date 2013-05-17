FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Eletrobras to request gov't compensation by Sept -CEO
#Market News
May 17, 2013 / 2:56 PM / in 4 years

Brazil's Eletrobras to request gov't compensation by Sept -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-led electric utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA will present the government with a request for additional compensation linked to the renewal of transmission concessions by September, Chief Financial Officer Armando Casado de Araujo said on Friday.

Earlier this year, Eletrobras agreed to operate the concessions while ownership of the assets would revert back to the government. The company is entitled to compensation for the investments it made in the transmission lines and claims it was not fully reimbursed for those costs.

The company, known as Eletrobras, reported a net loss of 36 million reais ($17.7 million) for the first quarter, compared with a 10.5 billion real loss for the fourth quarter.

