Brazil's Eletrobras studying sale of distribution units-sources
#Credit Markets
October 11, 2012 / 7:51 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-led electric utility Eletrobras is studying the sale of its distribution units in an effort to reduce costs before expected rate cuts on its energy generation concessions, sources familiar with the plans said.

President Dilma Rousseff announced last month that Brazil would renegotiate the licenses at much lower rates to reduce some of the world’s highest energy bills, in a policy shift that has shaken the outlook for the electric sector. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Dale Hudson)

