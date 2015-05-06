FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Eletrobras may sell power distribution assets - source
May 6, 2015

Brazil's Eletrobras may sell power distribution assets - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 6 (Reuters) - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, Brazil’s largest power holding company, is considering selling controlling stakes in power distribution companies to focus on generation and transmission of electricity, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.

Eletrobras, as the state-controlled company is known, could start the sales process this year, the source said. The distribution assets, especially in the poorer, more remotely populated north and northeast parts of the country, have often been a source of losses for the cash-strapped power company. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
