3 months ago
Brazil's Eletrobras CEO eyes sale of 6 distribution units by year-end
#Market News
June 2, 2017 / 6:40 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil's Eletrobras CEO eyes sale of 6 distribution units by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run power holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA plans to sell six energy distribution companies by early December, Chief Executive Officer Wilson Ferreira Jr. said on Friday.

In an interview with Reuters, Ferreira said development bank BNDES is fleshing out the details of the transaction. He expects the sale of the units, based in the northern and northeastern regions of the country, to take place between late November and early December. (Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

