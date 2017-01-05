FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Brazil's Eletrobras in talks with China's Shangai Electric -statement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 7:57 PM / 8 months ago

Brazil's Eletrobras in talks with China's Shangai Electric -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Brazil's power holding company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA is in talks with China's Shangai Electric Group Co to sell part of its power transmission projects, the company said in a statement.

Eletrobras' subsidiary Eletrosul SA said the Chinese company made an offer for the projects, without specifying a date. The construction of 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles) in power transmission lines will demand around 3.3 billion reais ($1 billion) in investments, the statement said. ($1 = 3.1975 reais) (Reporting by Luciano Costa and Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Grant McCool)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.