Brazil's Eletrobras in talks with China's Shangai Electric -statement

SAO PAULO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Brazil's power holding company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA is in talks with China's Shangai Electric Group Co to sell part of its power transmission projects, the company said in a statement.

Eletrobras' subsidiary Eletrosul SA said the Chinese company made an offer for the projects, without specifying a date. The construction of 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles) in power transmission lines will demand around 3.3 billion reais ($1 billion) in investments, the statement said. ($1 = 3.1975 reais) (Reporting by Luciano Costa and Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Grant McCool)