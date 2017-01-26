FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Brazil will revise tariffs for Eletrobras distribution units only after sale
January 26, 2017 / 10:29 PM / 7 months ago

Brazil will revise tariffs for Eletrobras distribution units only after sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's government will review tariffs for six distribution companies to be sold by state-controlled power holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA only after their sale, the Energy and Mining Ministry told Reuters on Thursday.

The tariff revision was initially scheduled for August. But the ministry said the date for the tariff revisions will be set by the new companies' owners. Eletrobras plans to sell the six distributors this year. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)

